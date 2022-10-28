LONDON (KDVR) – The Denver Broncos are set to play the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday at Wembley Stadium.

However, this is just one of the countless events to have taken place in this storied stadium.

Designed mainly to house Football games, the original European version that is, the new Wembley Stadium now sits where the original one stood, which hosted the first Olympics after the end of World War II.

Trip to Wembley, shot of legendary FA Cup overlooking the hollowed grounds

The World Cup was played here in 1966 and won by the host team with the legendary Bobby Moore, who has been immortalized in a statue sitting in front of the stadium.

The original stadium was demolished 20 years ago and rebuilt for £800 million or about $1 billion. It reopened in 2007 with 90,000 seats, making it the largest venue in the UK as well as the second biggest in all of Europe.

“It’s gonna be so cool,” said Broncos guard Quinn Mienerz on getting the chance to play in the stadium. “It’s amazing. I can’t believe I’m here and doing this. It’s still a dream come true.”

The retractable roof at Wembley Stadium

The sliding roof above the stadium is built to keep out the notorious London rain and is held up by an arch that is 436 feet high and over 1000 feet wide.

“It’s just a cool opportunity to be able to play while we are here in London,” said Broncos running back Latavius Murray. “This sport has brought us to many places and it’s just another cool option.”

Famous events in old Wembley range from Freddie Mercury’s comeback with Queen during Live Aid, to countless cup finals, to the 2012 Olympics. Now, the NFL will add to that decorated history once again when the Broncos take to the field.