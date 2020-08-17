‘We’ll make each other better’ Broncos work on development, team chemistry

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — Technically, Sunday was the last day of OTA’s (Organized Team Activities). Usually reserved for the last week of June, but the there is nothing usual about 2020.

“The team that gels fastest, the team that has the hot hand, is the team to be afraid of,” newly acquired Melvin Gordon said.

The coronavirus has altered the timing of everything already this season. Consider the development of Melvin Gordon and Phillip Lindsay’s relationship — they’re sharing snaps right now and saying all the right things…but you know that both want to be the ‘bell cow’ in this offense.

“I think they can be the best combination in the NFL”, inside linebacker Todd Davis said. For his part, Gordon is playing nice, “we’re competing, we’ll make each other better.”

In all, there are as many as eight new key players on a Broncos offense that must take a quantum leap this year. Eight key players who have a lot of ground to cover in a very short amount of time.

“The young guys have brought a lot of juice to the offense”, Davis said, who has to defend against them every day. “I really think they can help make a great offense.”

All good things come in time, how much time remains the question.