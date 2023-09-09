DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s weekend full of football continues Sunday with the Denver Broncos playing at home for the first time this season. If you are headed to the game, be prepared for the weather.

The Pinpoint Weather team has been keeping their eyes on this weekend and how the weather could impact the highly anticipated home game.

Weather for Broncos vs. Raiders

Attention Broncos Country: If you are headed to Empower Field at Mile High on Sunday, the weather is a different story than Saturday’s.

According to Colorado’s Most Accurate Forecast, a cold front will move in through Sunday. This means it will be a cooler day.

High temperatures will only be in the 70s, which is around 10 degrees cooler than normal for this time of year.

Pinpoint Weather: Forecast for Broncos vs. Raiders on Sept. 10.

While it won’t be a washout when the Raiders head to Denver, you will still want to have rain gear handy. There is a chance for showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening.

Kickoff is at 2:25 p.m.

Forecast and radar

