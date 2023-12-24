DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Broncos are taking on the New England Patriots in a Christmas Eve head-to-head, and the most dedicated fans aren’t about to let snow and cold stop them from attending.

Sunday is a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day, and anyone heading to Empower Field at Mile High to cheer on the 6-6 Broncos should be aware: It’s going to be cold.

Pinpoint Weather Meteorologist Greg Perez advised that the temperatures during game time will be in the low-to-mid 20s, but the breeze will make that feel about 10 degrees colder.

Perez said there may be some flurries, but that the main concern should be the cold temperatures paired with the wind.

Dressing warmly will be important, with several layers recommended for those in attendance.

The game is also later in the day, with kickoff not until 6:15 p.m.

Even with the later kickoff, however, fans may want to arrive early. Heavy traffic was expected in the area due to the game. Lots were scheduled to open at 1:45 p.m.

Due to Federal Aviation Administration and Department of Defense regulations, there was not going to be a flyover ahead of the game.

Empower Field at Mile High mentioned this on X, formerly known as Twitter, noting that the regulations weren’t the only reason for the lack of flyover.

“We’ve gotta keep the skies clear for Santa,” the stadium’s official account said, giving a nod to NORAD’s Santa Tracker.