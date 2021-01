DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Broncos will introduce George Paton as the team’s new General Manager during a news conference on Tuesday morning.

The conference will start at 11 a.m.

Paton was the assistant general manager and vice president of player personnel for the Minnesota Vikings this past season and has been with the organization for 14 years. Before that he worked with the Miami Dolphins, Chicago Bears