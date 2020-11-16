Watch: Broncos look forward after consecutive losses | Orange and Blue Report

DENVER (KDVR) — Acknowledging that his team is in a “funk,” head coach Vic Fangio pledged to learn from mistakes, while staying positive as they move forward from consecutive losses.

“We have to self-critique, show them the good things that we’re doing,” said Fangio Monday afternoon. “Our guys get it, we’ve had no problems with anyone’s efforts.”

Even for a team that started 0-3, it’s hard to imagine a lower point in the season than the 37-12 drumming they took in Las Vegas yesterday. Drew Lock’s continuing regression at quarterback is alarming, but Fangio prescribed patience. “He’s got to play, that’s the only way he’s going to get through this.”

Fangio has been criticized for leaving Lock in the Raiders game, in spite of his four interceptions and paltry rating of 37.3.

“He’s watched enough,” said Fangio, referring to his missed time last season and the three games he missed earlier this year. “He has some mechanical things he’s got to improve on and we’ve got to get him dialed in.”

Lock is nursing a rib injury that could affect his availability this week. “The rib injury is something he could play through, it’s the day after, or two days later when it’s a lot sorer.”

Fangio was complementary of receiver KJ Hamler, calling the rookie “a player we really like.”

He didn’t have much to say when asked about the 4 touches that running back Phillip Lindsay had against the Raiders, claiming that they had tried the running game at various points in the game with little success.

The Broncos have staggered to a 3-6 start for the fourth straight season. Riding a five-game win streak, the Maimi Dolphins come to town this weekend.