Watch: Bronco Jerry Jeudy’s Mom gets a great birthday surprise

Jerry Jeudy #10 of the Denver Broncos celebrates a touchdown against the New York Jets during the second quarter at MetLife Stadium on October 01, 2020 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver Bronco wide receiver Jerry Jeudy surprised his mother on Thursday. In a video message he says she can pick out any house she wants for her birthday.

Here’s Marie Jeudy’s reaction on Jerry’s Instagram:

The 21-year-old apologized to his mom for not being able to be with her for her birthday.

“Since I can’t be down there for you, the surprise that I’m going to give you is, like I told you when I was, I forgot how old I was, but I remember telling you I was going to be the first one and I kept my word,” said Jeudy in his video message. “I wanted to tell you that for your birthday, I’m going to get you a house of your choice. Whatever house you want is yours. Happy birthday, I love you.”

Marie Jeudy is smiling and truly surprised. She gets to start looking right away.