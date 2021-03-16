‘I want to be here forever’; Broncos pick up Von Miller’s $7M option

DENVER (KDVR) –The Denver Broncos will pick up Von Miller’s $7 million option, keeping the Super Bowl 50 MVP with the team.
The announcement came on Tuesday morning. The All-Pro Linebacker is expected to make around $18 million in 2021.
Following the announcement, Miller posted on Instagram.
“I have totally bought into being a Coloradoan for life, let alone a Denver Bronco. I want to be here forever through the thick, the thin, the Super Bowl seasons, the losing seasons. I want to be here forever,” shared Miller.
At the same time, the Broncos sent out a tweet with a Von Miller GIF and no other information.
Miller had an option clause in his contract that would guarantee $7 million his $17.5 million base salary and ignite the last year of the 6-year, $114.5 million deal that he signed back in 2016.