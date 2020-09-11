Von Miller undergoes surgery; ‘It went well’

Von Miller #58 of the Denver Broncos warms up before the game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium on November 17, 2019 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

DENVER (KDVR) — Von Miller had surgery Friday morning after being injured earlier this week during the last play of practice.

“He had surgery (Friday) morning and I was told it went well, and we’ll see how it goes. They haven’t said anything on a timetable based on his surgery, that will depend on the healing.” shared Broncos Coach Vic Fangio.

Courtland Sutton injures right shoulder during practice

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network said Miller’s specific injury is a dislocated peroneal tendon and it could take 5-6 months for him to recover.

“Essentially, the tendon flipped over the ankle bone. Best option is usually surgery, with a general recovery time of 5-6 months. Absolute best-case scenario is 3 months.” shared Rapoport on Tuesday morning.

Earlier this week, Coach Fangio said, “he’s definitely out for awhile….he will be on injured reserve at some point.”

Miller appeared primed for a big season after adding several pounds of muscle in the offseason and rededicating himself. Last month, he said he was inspired by Kobe Bryant’s eulogy and Michael Jordan’s documentary.

Miller’s pass rushing partner, Bradley Chubb, has hit some rough patches in his return from a torn ACL, and coach Vic Fangio suggested recently that Chubb would take some time to get back to 100%.

The Broncos open the season Monday night against Tennessee.