DENVER (KDVR) - Denver Broncos and Dairy MAX have created a $50,000 COVID-19 Emergency School Nutrition Fund to provide local schools the resources needed to continue meal programs. Each school can apply for up to $3,000 in grant funds using this online application.

"Right now is a time for us all to come together to help each other,” says Justin Simmons, safety for the Denver Broncos. “I have worked with Fuel up to Play 60 for the past two years talking to kids about eating right and staying active, and now these grants will help schools continue to serve the meals kids need.”