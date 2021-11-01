Von Miller reflects on parting with the Broncos

DENVER (KDVR) — With the NFL trade deadline hastily approaching, the Denver Broncos have decided to part ways with linebacker Von Miller, whose contract was set to expire in the upcoming off-season.

FOX31 was able to catch up with the former Super Bowl MVP as he was leaving the Broncos facility.

“It’s surprising, I love the Denver Broncos,” Miller said. “Everything is still new. It’s hard to really put the emotions into words.”

According to a ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Miller, 32, will be heading to the L.A. Rams in a trade that will give the Broncos a pair of second day picks during the 2022 NFL Draft.

“It’s tough,” Miller said. “Somebody told me once ‘You wanna make God laugh, you make plans.’ Got to keep going, take it one day at a time.”

Miller said there were a lot of emotions as he said goodbye to his teammates leaving the facility Monday morning.

“Always have Super Bowl 50,” Miller said. “Seeing the pictures walking out of here, it made me tear up.”

DENVER, CO – DECEMBER 10: Outside linebacker Von Miller #58 of the Denver Broncos celebrates with Miles the mascot after a 23-0 victory against the New York Jets at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on December 10, 2017 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

LANDOVER, MD – DECEMBER 24: Quarterback Kirk Cousins #8 of the Washington Redskins is sacked by outside linebacker Von Miller #58 of the Denver Broncos in the second quarter at FedExField on December 24, 2017 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

DENVER, CO – OCTOBER 27: Outside linebacker Von Miller #58 of the Denver Broncos sacks quarterback Robert Griffin III #10 of the Washington Redskins in the fourth quarter at Sports Authority Field Field at Mile High on October 27, 2013 in Denver, Colorado. The Broncos beat the Redskins 45-21. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

DENVER, CO – AUGUST 29: Von Miller #58 of the Denver Broncos signs autographs for fans during a preseason National Football League game against the Arizona Cardinals at Broncos Stadium at Mile High on August 29, 2019 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

SANTA CLARA, CA – FEBRUARY 07: Von Miller #58 of the Denver Broncos holds up the Vince Lombardi Trophy after defeating the Carolina Panthers during Super Bowl 50 at Levi’s Stadium on February 7, 2016 in Santa Clara, California. The Broncos defeated the Panthers 24-10. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

CHARLOTTE, NC – NOVEMBER 11: Von Miller #58 of the Denver Broncos watches the instant replay after sacking quarterback Cam Newton #1 of the Carolina Panthers during play at Bank of America Stadium on November 11, 2012 in Charlotte, North Carolina. The Broncos won 36-14. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

As for what’s next, Miller is excited for the new opportunity with the Rams, and says he hopes to suit up for their Sunday night matchup against the Tennessee Titans.

“Great team,” Miller said. “Been a huge fan of Aaron Donald for a long time. Great defense.”

An official announcement is expected for tomorrow from the Bronco’s management as they take their first steps into what many Denver fans are hoping is the beginning of a rebuilding of the team.