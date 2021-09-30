Von Miller named AFC Defensive Player of the Month

DENVER (KDVR) — Von Miller has been named AFC Defensive Player of the Month for September, the National Football League announced on Thursday morning.
The Denver Broncos said this is the fourth time Miller has been named AFC Defensive Player of the Month, which ties him with Peyton Manning and Terrell Davis for the most conference Player of the Month selections in team history.
Miller is currently tied with Matt Milano of the Buffalo Bills with the most tackles for loss in the NFL.
Miller has the second most sacks in the NFL with four.
Denver is off to its first 3-0 start in five seasons thanks in part to a soft September schedule.
All-time Denver Broncos AFC Defensive Player of the Month recipients:
|Year
|Player
|Month
|Statistics
|1986
|DE Rulon Jones
|October
|(8.5 sacks, -142 yds., 33 tackles)
|1989
|LB Karl Mecklenburg
|November
|(4.5 sacks, -40 yds., 18 tackles)
|1989
|S Dennis Smith
|October
|(2 INTs, 22 tackles, 2 FF, 1 FR)
|1991
|LB Simon Fletcher
|December
|(5 sacks, -39 yds., 15 tackles)
|2001
|CB Deltha O’Neal
|October
|(6 INTs, 17 tackles)
|2005
|CB Champ Bailey
|November
|(3 INTs, 1 TD on INT return, 20 tackles, 5 PBUs)
|2006
|CB Champ Bailey
|October
|(3 INTs, 21 tackles, 9 PBUs)
|2012
|LB Von MIller
|November
|(8 sacks, -54 yds., 20 tackles, 3 FF)
|2014
|LB Von Miller
|October
|(7 sacks, -48.5 yds., 14 tackles, 1 PD)
|2015
|LB DeMarcus Ware
|September
|(3.5 sacks, -22.5 yds., 10 tackles)
|2016
|LB Von Miller
|September
|(5.0 sacks, -31 yds., 12 tackles, 1 PD, 1 FF)
|2021
|LB Von Miller
|September
|(4.0 sacks, -25 yds., 8 tackles, 6 QBH, 6 TFL)
The Broncos will host the Ravens on Oct. 3.