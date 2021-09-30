Orange and Blue Report: Denver Broncos News Orange and Blue Report: Denver Broncos News

Von Miller named AFC Defensive Player of the Month

DENVER, COLORADO – SEPTEMBER 26: Von Miller #58 of the Denver Broncos warms up before the game againt the New York Jets at Empower Field At Mile High on September 26, 2021 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

DENVER (KDVR) — Von Miller has been named AFC Defensive Player of the Month for September, the National Football League announced on Thursday morning.

The Denver Broncos said this is the fourth time Miller has been named AFC Defensive Player of the Month, which ties him with Peyton Manning and Terrell Davis for the most conference Player of the Month selections in team history.

Miller is currently tied with Matt Milano of the Buffalo Bills with the most tackles for loss in the NFL.

Miller has the second most sacks in the NFL with four.

Denver is off to its first 3-0 start in five seasons thanks in part to a soft September schedule.

Credit: Denver Broncos

All-time Denver Broncos AFC Defensive Player of the Month recipients:

YearPlayerMonthStatistics
1986DE Rulon JonesOctober(8.5 sacks, -142 yds., 33 tackles)
1989LB Karl MecklenburgNovember(4.5 sacks, -40 yds., 18 tackles)
1989S Dennis SmithOctober(2 INTs, 22 tackles, 2 FF, 1 FR)
1991LB Simon FletcherDecember(5 sacks, -39 yds., 15 tackles)
2001CB Deltha O’NealOctober(6 INTs, 17 tackles)
2005CB Champ BaileyNovember(3 INTs, 1 TD on INT return, 20 tackles, 5 PBUs)
2006CB Champ BaileyOctober(3 INTs, 21 tackles, 9 PBUs)
2012LB Von MIllerNovember(8 sacks, -54 yds., 20 tackles, 3 FF)
2014LB Von MillerOctober(7 sacks, -48.5 yds., 14 tackles, 1 PD)
2015LB DeMarcus WareSeptember(3.5 sacks, -22.5 yds., 10 tackles)
2016LB Von MillerSeptember(5.0 sacks, -31 yds., 12 tackles, 1 PD, 1 FF)
2021LB Von MillerSeptember(4.0 sacks, -25 yds., 8 tackles, 6 QBH, 6 TFL)
Credit: Denver Broncos

The Broncos will host the Ravens on Oct. 3.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

