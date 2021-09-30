Von Miller named AFC Defensive Player of the Month

DENVER, COLORADO – SEPTEMBER 26: Von Miller #58 of the Denver Broncos warms up before the game againt the New York Jets at Empower Field At Mile High on September 26, 2021 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

DENVER (KDVR) — Von Miller has been named AFC Defensive Player of the Month for September, the National Football League announced on Thursday morning.

The Denver Broncos said this is the fourth time Miller has been named AFC Defensive Player of the Month, which ties him with Peyton Manning and Terrell Davis for the most conference Player of the Month selections in team history.

Miller is currently tied with Matt Milano of the Buffalo Bills with the most tackles for loss in the NFL.

Miller has the second most sacks in the NFL with four.

Denver is off to its first 3-0 start in five seasons thanks in part to a soft September schedule.

Credit: Denver Broncos

All-time Denver Broncos AFC Defensive Player of the Month recipients:

Year Player Month Statistics 1986 DE Rulon Jones October (8.5 sacks, -142 yds., 33 tackles) 1989 LB Karl Mecklenburg November (4.5 sacks, -40 yds., 18 tackles) 1989 S Dennis Smith October (2 INTs, 22 tackles, 2 FF, 1 FR) 1991 LB Simon Fletcher December (5 sacks, -39 yds., 15 tackles) 2001 CB Deltha O’Neal October (6 INTs, 17 tackles) 2005 CB Champ Bailey November (3 INTs, 1 TD on INT return, 20 tackles, 5 PBUs) 2006 CB Champ Bailey October (3 INTs, 21 tackles, 9 PBUs) 2012 LB Von MIller November (8 sacks, -54 yds., 20 tackles, 3 FF) 2014 LB Von Miller October (7 sacks, -48.5 yds., 14 tackles, 1 PD) 2015 LB DeMarcus Ware September (3.5 sacks, -22.5 yds., 10 tackles) 2016 LB Von Miller September (5.0 sacks, -31 yds., 12 tackles, 1 PD, 1 FF) 2021 LB Von Miller September (4.0 sacks, -25 yds., 8 tackles, 6 QBH, 6 TFL) Credit: Denver Broncos

The Broncos will host the Ravens on Oct. 3.