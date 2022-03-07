DENVER (KDVR) — Former Denver Broncos star and fan-favorite Von Miller keeps hinting that he wants to return to the Denver Broncos, after winning his second Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams.

Miller was traded to the Rams for second and third-round draft picks in the 2022 NFL draft.

Miller tweeted “I kinda want that old thing back.. 5280” on Monday and his Twitter bio includes “Denver Bronco.”

On Miller’s Instagram story, he asked his followers if he should bring back number 58, his long-time Broncos’ jersey number, or stick with number 40, the number he wore in college and for the Rams if he was in orange and blue. He continued by posting “I wonder if they will give me my old locker back?”

While on a beach, Miller continued his Instagram story by saying “I wouldn’t tease y’all like that man. It’s real man, first time ever being a free agent.” He ended his beach-side address by saying “Broncos Country what’s up?!”

Miller is an unrestricted free agent this offseason and could be signed by any NFL team as early as March 16. The question remains if George Paton and the Broncos, who are currently rebuilding a roster with a rookie head coach, believe an expensive free agent veteran like Miller fits into their plan to bring another Super Bowl title to Denver.