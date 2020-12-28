Vic Fangio expects 3rd season with Broncos despite 12-19 record

DENVER (KDVR) — Head coach Vic Fangio will be back for a third year, it seems.

“That’s the indication I got by upper management,” he told the Orange and Blue Report Monday.

Fangio is 12-19 in his two seasons leading the team, which will finish the year against the Raiders at home on Sunday. Fangio was straight forward about what must happen in a third season for him and his team;

“We must make a lot of improvements, obviously. We have to get healthy and we’ve got to get better as players and coaches. I’ve always said that we’re in this together and that we’re teammates. We have to call good plays and then be able to make them,” he said.

As for cleaning up some of the mess left in the wake of Sunday’s loss in LA against the Chargers, he started with receiver Jerry Jeudy’s five drops.

“I think he will come out of it and be a better receiver because of it,” he said.

Fangio confirmed that receiver KJ Hamler did suffer a concussion in Sunday’s loss and is now in the NFL’s protocol. He was cautiously optimistic that outside linebacker Bradley Chubb could be available to the Broncos this weekend, despite an ankle injury that sidelined him in Los Angeles.

For the first time this season the Broncos opened as a favorite against the Raiders, who crushed the Broncos earlier this season in Las Vegas, but the line has flipped and now Vegas is a slight favorite in the finale.