Vic Fangio apologizes after saying ‘I don’t see racism at all in the NFL’

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – OCTOBER 27: Vic Fangio the head coach of the Denver Broncos watches the action during the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on October 27, 2019 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver Broncos Head Coach Vic Fangio apologized Wednesday after telling reporters on Tuesday he didn’t believe racism and discrimination were issues in the National Football League.

“I think our problems in the NFL along those lines are minimal,” Fangio said Tuesday. “We’re a league of meritocracy, you earn what you get, you get what you earn.”

“I don’t see racism at all in the NFL. I don’t see discrimination in the NFL,” Fangio added. “… We’re lucky. We all live together, joined as one, for one common goal, and we all intermingle and mix tremendously. If society reflected an NFL team, we’d all be great.”

On Wednesday afternoon, Fangio issued the following statement apologizing for his remarks:

“After reflecting on my comments yesterday and listening to the players this morning, I realize what I said regarding racism and discrimination in the NFL was wrong.

“I should have been more clear and I am sorry.

“I wanted to make the point yesterday that there is no color within the locker rooms I have been in or on the playing fields I have coached on. Unfortunately, we don’t live or work only within those confines. Outside of those lines — both in the NFL and society — there is a lot of work to be done in the areas of diversity and providing opportunities across the board for minorities.

“As the head coach, I look forward to listening to the players — both individually and collectively — to support them and work hand-in-hand to create meaningful change.”

Of the 32 teams in the NFL, just four have a nonwhite head coach.