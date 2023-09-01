DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Broncos only won five games last year, and besides Russell Wilson, the team has some of the lowest-earning top players compared to the rest of the AFC West division.

But even the lower-earning players are still making more than you.

FOX31 looked through Spotrac’s estimated salary rankings for the Denver Broncos and compared them to the rest of the AFC West.

Just in case you wanted to find out how little you make, here are the top five players who make the most for their contract average annual value from each team:

Denver Broncos

Wilson is the second-highest earner in the entire division. His contract AAV is even higher than Superbowl winner Patrick Mahomes. However, when it comes to the rest of the Broncos players, they are some of the lowest-paid top players in the division.

Take that with a grain of salt, because the “lowest-paid” is still between $15 to 17 million.

Russell Wilson (QB) $48,517,647 Mike McGlinchey (RT) $17,500,000 Garett Bolles (LT) $17,000,000 Justin Simmons (FS) $15,250,000 Zach Allen (DE) $15,250,000

Kansas City Chiefs

While Mahomes is making just below Wilson’s estimated contract AAV, most of the Kansas City Chiefs are making more than the Broncos.

Patrick Mahomes (QB) $45,000,000 Chris Jones (DT) $20,000,000 Jawaan Taylor (RT) $20,000,000 Joe Thuney (G) $16,000,000 Travis Kelce (TE) $14,312,500

Los Angeles Chargers

Justin Herbert has the highest AAV out of the entire division, and it’s not just the quarterback. The rest of the team is making more than anyone else in the division. The fifth-highest earner, Mike Williams, is making $2 million more than the Bronco’s second-highest earner Mike McGlinchey.

Justin Herbert (QB) $52,500,000 Joey Bosa (OLB) $27,000,000 Khalil Mack (OLB) $23,500,000 Keenan Allen (WR) $20,025,000 Mike Williams (WR) $20,000,000

Las Vegas Raiders

The Raiders are the only team in the division where the quarterback isn’t the highest-earning player. While the top earner makes significantly less than the rest of the teams, the other earners are making the same amount as the rest of the division. Except for quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, who’s making almost half as much as the rest of the quarterbacks.

Davante Adams (WR) $28,000,000 Jimmy Garoppolo (QB) $24,250,000 Maxx Crosby (DE) $23,500,000 Kolton Miller (LT) $18,000,000 Chandler Jones (DE) $17,000,000

Wilson is one of the highest players in the division, but the rest of the Broncos aren’t necessarily earning as much as other players. Regardless of what they make, each of them could buy a small island with just a year’s salary.