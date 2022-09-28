DENVER (KDVR) — A win is a win, no matter how ugly it may look.

After the Broncos’ 11-10 victory over the San Francisco 49ers, a win like that might be enough to create momentum going forward.

Just ask Super Bowl 50 Champion linebacker, Todd Davis.

“I think you definitely take that momentum from a big win like that, a win where nobody expected you to win. You take all that energy, all that momentum can carry on to the next game,” said Davis.

Every Tuesday, Davis joins our crew on Colorado Sports Night.

The Broncos’ defense carried the team to victory last Sunday led by edge rushers Bradley Chubb and Randy Gregory.

“It just puts pressure on the quarterback and opposing offensive line, because you have to figure out how to block two rushers. Most of the time, you can’t block both,” said Davis.

Next up, an AFC West battle in Las Vegas against the Raiders. An opponent Davis “can’t stand to play.”

As for a prediction, “it may be a similar game like last week. I have them winning 13-7 in a low-scoring game. The defense holds up strong again.”

