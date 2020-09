DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Broncos fear star linebacker Von Miller suffered a season-ending ankle injury toward the end of practice Tuesday.

Von Miller’s MRI is over, and the results indicated a season-ending tendon injury. That’s what the initial fear was. He has an appointment with respected foot specialist Dr. Robert Anderson in Green Bay on Thursday for a second opinion. https://t.co/y1SWeFaJee — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 9, 2020

It has already been an incredibly tough 2020 for Miller, who recently recovered from COVID-19 after being diagnosed in April.

Fans and players across the NFL took to social media Tuesday night following the announcement of Miller’s injury.

Feel so bad for world-class guy Von Miller. Got coronavirus and overcame, was looking so great in workouts and ready to go over 100 career sacks and have another career year, and to be injured on freak play at end of practice. Pulling for him to overcome again. — Woody Paige (@woodypaige) September 9, 2020

I will forfeit my leg for Von Miller. — ᶜᵃᵐᵉʳᵒⁿ ᴾᵃʳᵏᵉʳ ᴾᴼ (@CameronParkerPO) September 9, 2020

Prayers up family @VonMiller — Chris Harris (@ChrisHarrisJr) September 9, 2020

Absolutely hate to hear the news @VonMiller, the game is better when you’re out there.



Know you’ll dominate the recovery and come back swinging. #MinorSetbackMajorComeback — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) September 9, 2020

Praying for you @VonMiller 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🐐 — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) September 9, 2020

#Broncos Von Miller getting injured makes me nauseous. The game/league needs him, for his artistry as a pass rusher, and his leadership/role as a mentor for future pass rushers and young players. Damn this is terrible news. Get well fast brother. @VonMiller 🙏🏾 — Louis Riddick (@LRiddickESPN) September 9, 2020

Prayers up for my dawg @VonMiller 🙏🏽 — Joe Haden (@joehaden23) September 9, 2020

Trying to comprehend the Von Miller news… pic.twitter.com/w3e8LRT9Q4 — Kyle Banks (@kylebanks) September 8, 2020

Praying for you @VonMiller 🙏🏾 — Eric Ebron (@Ebron85) September 9, 2020

Praying for you bro @VonMiller 🙏🏾 — Davontae Harris (@wichkid) September 9, 2020