The ‘Denver Dinosaur’ A.J. Johnson is back in action for the Broncos

DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver metro area is one of the largest populated areas in the world where Dinosaur bones have been discovered.

According to the Denver Museum of Nature and science some of the Denver-based discoveries include a Tyrannosaurus Rex while excavating a basement, a Torosaurus found at a construction site in Thorton, a Triceratops at Coors Field and now a Velociraptor is roaming free again out at UCHealth Training Facility in Englewood.

Okay, so that last one is more tongue-and-cheek. Broncos linebacker A.J. Johnson fancies himself as a real-life Velociraptor reincarnated.

Following a Broncos feast on then Titans quarterback, Marcus Mariota in a 16-0 win last year, Johnson proclaimed afterwords, “I could be any dinosaur really. I like to think of myself from ‘Jurassic World.’ You got that modified dinosaur, that con do everything. It can hunt. It can relate with humans. What’s it called? The Velociraptor.”

Which is why Johnson celebrates big plays with a terrifying screeching dance and why his teammates now call him Dino.

Johnson came on strong in the middle-to-end of last season, totaling 93 combined tackles, two forced fumbles and three pass deflections. Now ‘Dino’ Johnson is back for another year at Broncos training camp with lofty goals in mind. “Oh yeah, If you’re playing football and you’re not trying to be a Pro Bowler, why are you playing?” That’s my goal now, to be one of the best in the league.”

To get there, he will have to leave no log unturned– or bench pressed. During the onset of COVID-19, Johnson had a social media video that went viral in which the Raptor was out in the woods bench-pressing logs.

“There’s really no big technique to it or anything (laughing). It’s just being creative. As a kid I used to run around the woods and work out and train and condition myself when I was up on the farm as a kid.” shared Johnson.

Speaking of kids, Johnson now has one of his own. He became a father to a baby girl back in June. So you know what that means? He has a future ‘dino-dance’ partner.

“Oh yeah, she’s been doing it too. I have a celebration for her. It’s going to be really funny (laughing).” explained Johnson.