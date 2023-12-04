DENVER (KDVR) — All streaks come to an end.

In Houston on Sunday, Denver’s five-game winning streak came to a Texas-sized halt.

“I think they all stink,” said Head Coach Sean Payton on his weekly Monday morning Zoom call. ”The losses do, they just feel that way. You’re gonna play 17 games, and man are you going to be gunpowder ready for each one of those? I’m not so sure that you are, and yet in yesterday’s game, despite how poorly we started, you’re going to be frustrated and see the multiple opportunities.”

The loss ended with a Russell Wilson interception on 3rd-and-goal with nine seconds left leaving the head coach shaking his head a day after.

“If that play had a name, it would be chaos,” said Payton.

Sunday’s game was marked by missed opportunities and late-game heroics, leaving Payton to think what could have been.

“It’s the details, it’s the little things that have to be better,” said Payton.

This was the Broncos’ first loss in 52 days since falling to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Still digging out from a 1-5 start to the season, Denver (6-6) is still in the playoff hunt despite falling to the Texans 22-17. The Broncos, seventh in the AFC standings, are now two spots behind the final wild card team.

The win gave the Texans, eighth in the standings, a key head-to-head victory over Denver and dropped the Broncos AFC record to 3-5 this season. Not great when you look at the first two tiebreakers.

“Communication has to improve. Too many snaps when players aren’t ready or we didn’t get the shift or didn’t get the call, and that’s troubling especially this time of year,” said Payton.

The Broncos failed to convert a third down in 11 attempts as the offense struggled to find consistency in the passing game.

“No, it’s not good enough. Obviously, frustrating,” Payton said.

Up next is an AFC West matchup in Los Angeles against the Chargers. The Broncos are winless in SoFi Stadium against both the Chargers and Rams, another streak this season that needs to end if Denver wants to make it to the playoffs.

Extra points

The Broncos have struggled starting the third quarters this season, Payton said they might start scripting plays to start the second half.

Quarterback Ben DiNucci was elevated to the roster Sunday. A move Payton said that “invests in a developmental of the player.”

Payton wasn’t pleased with the personal foul from linebacker Alex Singleton against Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud.

“We let a rookie bait us into a personal foul. That’s four points,” said Payton.