Broncos planning temporary memorial honoring Demaryius Thomas outside of Mile High

DENVER (KDVR) — On the south end of Empower Field at Mile High, a series of plaques honor the best in Broncos history. It’s here, in the Ring of Fame Plaza, that the team will build a temporary memorial for Demaryius Thomas Sunday.

Fans will be able to stop by and pay respects at the base of the horse sculptures beginning at 10 a.m. before the team takes on Detroit.

“We were hoping to catch it today, but I think it’s tomorrow,” said fan Joe Morales.

Morales stopped by the team store Saturday to buy a number 88 Thomas jersey, honoring his favorite player.

Thomas was found dead Thursday night, after reportedly suffering a seizure inside his Georgia home.

“The seizures, I suffer from them myself, and it hit close to home,” says Morales. “He was a very special guy. He’s going to be really missed.”

Broncos players will also wear number 88 decals on their helmets, and the number 88 has been painted on the sideline as well.

Additionally, there will be a video tribute and moment of silence for Thomas prior to the National Anthem, according to the organization.