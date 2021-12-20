Teddy Bridgewater released from hospital and ‘doing well’

DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Broncos announced Monday morning that Teddy Bridgewater has been released from the hospital after suffering a head injury during Sunday’s game.

The Broncos said Bridgewater will enter the NFL’s concussion protocol. They also said he is doing well following the injury.

Bridgewater was injured during a scary collision that also sent Bengals linebacker Joe Bachie from the game with a leg injury.

Bridgewater didn’t move until they rolled him over to place him on a bodyboard and cart him off the field. He was immediately placed in an ambulance and taken to a hospital.

The Cincinnati Bengals came away with the 15-10 win over the Broncos on Sunday.