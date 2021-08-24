Still no decision in Broncos quarterback competition

Teddy Bridgewater (left) and Drew Lock (right) are competing for the Denver Broncos starting quarterback job. (AP Photos/David Zalubowski)

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio starts every practice with a stroll around the practice fields at UC Health Training Center.

Not a sprint, not a jog, just a nice leisurely stroll.

And when it comes to naming a starting quarterback for the season opener at the New York Giants on Sept. 12, Fangio isn’t in any hurry.

“We just want to do it at the right time, meaning the right time obviously for the players involved, for the team involved, and for everybody,” Fangio said. “We don’t play another game — we’ve got 19 days.”

Continuing this trend, he also didn’t name a starter for the preseason finale this Saturday against the Los Angeles Rams.

“It’s pretty damn close,” Fangio said as Teddy Bridgewater and Drew Lock continue to compete for the starting position. “I think it’s close for a good reason. They both have played well. The good news of this competition is we’ve got two quarterbacks that we feel we can go win with.”

Both quarterbacks split time at practice Tuesday as the team shifted to a regular season schedule.

When the times comes to announce a starting quarterback, Fangio said he will talk both Bridgewater and Lock first.

“I think they know it’s close. They see the film of each other, (and) the good thing is they’re both pulling for each other. They both want each other to do good and make it a hard decision for us, and they’ve succeeded in that,” Fangio said.