DENVER (AP) — Jarrett Stidham threw for 224 yards and a touchdown in an uneven performance in his first start in place of a benched Russell Wilson as the Denver Broncos beat the Los Angeles Chargers 16-9 on Sunday.

Stidham earned his first career NFL win as a starter thanks to some timely plays such as a nifty 54-yard catch-and-run for a score by Lil’Jordan Humphrey and a stellar defensive performance. The Broncos (8-8) forced one turnover and allowed two third-down conversions on 11 attempts.

Despite the win, the Broncos saw their playoff chances end with Kansas City beating Cincinnati. The Broncos haven’t been to the playoffs since winning the Super Bowl following the 2015 season.

It was a matchup of backup against backup, with Stidham supplanting Wilson in an effort to try to spark a sporadic offense. The Chargers (5-11) went with Easton Stick for a third straight start after the injury to Justin Herbert.

Stidham was shaky in stepping in for Wilson, who saw the team average 21.7 points a game under his watch.

Los Angeles made it 16-9 with 1:17 left on a 52-yard field goal from Cameron Dicker and tried an onside kick. It was recovered by Alex Singleton. Stidham took two knees to end the game.

The game changed complexion in the fourth quarter when D.J. Jones knocked the ball out of the hands of Austin Ekeler, with Josey Jewell recovering the fumble in Chargers territory.

Denver turned the turnover into a 20-yard field goal by Wil Lutz to make it 16-6. The Broncos benefited by a pass interference call on Jerry Jeudy near the goal line on fourth down. Two false start penalties, though, moved them back and faced with another fourth-down call, coach Sean Payton elected to kick.

The Broncos also made a big play on special teams with Zach Allen blocking a 50-yard field goal by Cameron Dicker midway through the fourth quarter.

The Broncos were short-handed at receiver for Stidham, with receiver Courtland Sutton (concussion) and Marvin Mims Jr. (hamstring) sidelined. Humphrey had two catches for 69 yards, while Jeudy made three receptions for 54 yards after being under the weather earlier in the week.

As a team captain, Wilson briefly got on the field for the opening coin flip. He spent the afternoon on the sideline in what could be the first of his last two games with the Broncos. The nine-time Pro Bowler was benched last Wednesday by Payton. Wilson later said he was approached after a win over Kansas City on Oct. 29 about altering his contract or risk being benched.

Wilson has a $37 million injury guarantee for 2025 that’s triggered in March if he fails a physical. The Broncos wanted him to push back the date to give them flexibility but Wilson rejected it.

Not much went right in the first half went right for the Chargers. That included a fake punt attempt, when Nick Niemann fumbled the snap and couldn’t convert. The Broncos turned that into a 43-yard field goal from Lutz with 1:53 remaining in the first half to make it 13-3. It could’ve been more, but Lutz pushed a 48-yard field goal attempt wide right as the clock ran out.

Stick finished with 220 yards. He stepped in when Herbert broke his right index finger in the second quarter against the Broncos on Dec. 10. The Chargers were already eliminated from the AFC playoff race.

Humphrey had a nice catch-and-run in the second quarter that gave the Broncos a 10-3 lead. He broke free from a tackle after hauling in a pass from Stidham, juked through traffic, plowed through two defenders near the goal line and reached the ball into the end zone for a 54-yard score.

Humphrey wasn’t about to give up the football, either. He carried it securely in his left arm along the sideline as teammates congratulated him.

MACK’S SACKS

Chargers linebacker Khalil Mack eclipsed the 100-sack mark when he brought down Stidham in the second quarter. It was also Mack’s 16th sack of the season, which is a new career best.

INJURY REPORT

Broncos: RT Mike McGlinchey (ribs) and special teams player Delarrin Turner-Yell (knee) left in the first quarter.

UP NEXT

Chargers: Host Kansas City on Jan. 6 or 7.

Broncos: At Las Vegas on Jan. 6 or 7.

