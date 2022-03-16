ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — The Denver Broncos general manager George Paton and head coach Nathaniel Hackett are hosting a news conference Wednesday afternoon and posted a tweet that there will be a “special guest” joining them.

The obvious speculation is that quarterback Russell Wilson will be introduced as the Broncos chose the time at 2:03 p.m., specifically. Wilson’s number in Seattle was number 3 … coincidence?

Last week, reports said the Seattle Seahawks QB was coming to Denver, and he and Ciara’s visit to Children’s Hospital Colorado on Tuesday all about confirmed it.

According to sources, Drew Lock is part of the trade with fellow starters defensive lineman Shelby Harris and tight end Noah Fant. Also included in the agreement are two first-round, two second-round and a fifth-round pick in the draft. A fourth-round pick with Wilson from Seattle is part of the swap.

Earlier this week, the Broncos made more moves by supposedly signing defensive end Randy Gregory from the Dallas Cowboys and defensive tackle D.J. Jones from the San Francisco 49ers.

You can watch the conference live on FOX31 NOW in the player above when it begins just after 2 p.m.