DENVER (KDVR/AP) — The Denver Broncos made big moves on Monday and Tuesday adding a defensive end and a defensive tackle to the squad, according to sources.

Originally, it was reported that DE Randy Gregory had agreed to a contract with the Dallas Cowboys but shifted to signing a deal with the Broncos, per sources.

Gregory started 11 games last season with Dallas, in which he earned a career-high six sacks.

The Associated Press reported that a person with knowledge of the agreement said former San Francisco 49ers defensive tackle D.J. Jones has agreed to a three-year deal with the Broncos. The deal is reportedly worth $30 million with $20 million in guarantees. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal won’t become official until Wednesday.

Jones is coming off a career-best season in San Francisco in which he collected 56 tackles, including 10 for a loss, with three quarterback hits, two sacks and two forced fumbles. His 14 stops for loss or no gain last season were second in the league to Aaron Donald’s 17, according to Pro Football Focus.