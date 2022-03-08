DENVER (KDVR) — Russell Wilson will become the next quarterback for the Denver Broncos, according to reports on Tuesday.

Within minutes of the tweet from ESPN’s Adam Schefter, social media erupted with surprise and excitement.

Broncos players react

“Oh we lit” –Jerry Jeudy

“W”- Garrett Bolles That was followed by, “Exactly that” from Calvin Anderson.

“Hey guys, slow news day, what’s everyone up to?” Miles the Mascot

Gif: “Perfect” Courtland Sutton

Bradley Chubb, who attended NC State, where Wilson played three seasons, tweeted a picture of the two together and said: @DangeRussWilson 👀This 2014! The plan unfolded 🙏🤝

Shelby Harris, one of the players leaving Denver, had a very simple tweet: 😢

Other reactions

“O. M. G. Denver… how we feelin’?!” Denver Nuggets followed by, “Wow. We really get to be neighbors with Ciara.” The Colorado Avalanche responded and quoted the tweet with, “Singing “Like a Boy” today, hbu?”

“Russell Wilson to Denver.. I’m late but wow!” –Dez Bryant

As more reaction comes in, we will continue to add it to this story.