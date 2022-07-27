DENVER (KDVR) — It’s almost time for kickoff and single-game Denver Broncos tickets go on sale starting Aug. 2.

A limited number of tickets will be available as the Broncos have sold out 393 consecutive games in the last 42 years. The limited tickets available fall into four separate categories: full price, half price, ADA and United Club.

Full-price tickets are limited and there are only 2,000 half-price tickets that will go on sale at 10 a.m. Aug. 2. Four tickets per household per game can be purchased for full price tickets but half-price tickets are limited to four per household and not multiple games.

Half-price tickets start at $15 and cannot be resold or transferred.

The ADA tickets are restricted to those who qualify and vary in price. Those also go on sale at 10 a.m.

East and West United Club Levels single-game tickets will be in very limited availability and prices vary.

All tickets other than ADA tickets can be purchased through Ticketmaster and only mobile tickets will be accepted at Empower Field at Mile High.

For more information, fans can visit www.denverbroncos.com/tickets or contact the Broncos Ticket Office (720-258-3333 / tickets@broncos.nfl.net).