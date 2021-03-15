Shelby Harris staying with Broncos

DENVER (KDVR) — On the first day of NFL legal tampering, the Denver Broncos are keeping one of their own.

Defensive Tackle Shelby Harris has agreed in principle to a three-year, $27 million deal with the Broncos $15 million of the contract is guaranteed.

“Shelby sets the tone on our defensive line,” says Broncos General Manager George Paton. “ As a disruptive pass rusher and physical defender, he’s hard to handle up front.”

Harris – who turns in 30 in August – played on a 1-year “prove me” contract worth $3 million in 2020. He missed time due to COVID-19 and a knee injury. Despite those challenges, he started in 11 games, registering 32 tackles and 2.5 sacks. He also deflected seven passes.