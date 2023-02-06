CENTENNIAL, Colo. (KDVR) — Sean Payton will officially be introduced on Monday as the new head coach for the Denver Broncos.

The ceremony will be held at the Broncos’ UCHealth Training Center at 11 a.m.

The Broncos made Payton’s hiring official on Friday. He signed a five-year deal with the team that will put him at the helm through the 2027 season.

Payton said after signing the deal he wants to return the Broncos to a winning culture. One of the biggest challenges will be turning things around for quarterback Russell Wilson after his very rough start with the Broncos last season.

The Broncos finished the 2022 season with a 5-12 record, last in their division.

The Broncos said in a statement, “Sean Payton is an outstanding leader and a Super Bowl champion with a brilliant offensive mind. The team is excited to welcome him as the new head coach.”

Payton, who coached the New Orleans Saints Super Bowl XLIV victory, retired before the 2022 season but remained under contract. In order to hire him, the Broncos traded several picks to New Orleans.

