DENVER (KDVR) — Everyone knows there are bad days in the office, just ask the Denver Broncos after their embarrassing loss Sunday to the New York Jets with a final score of 31-21.

Unfortunately, there isn’t a desk big enough to hide under.

“It’s difficult to get up in the morning,” said head coach Sean Payton on his Monday Zoom call. “It’s unpleasant, but I think I have pretty good instincts relative to how to approach the team and guide them to the next challenge. That’s what we’re going to do this week.”

Not only did Denver fall to their former head coach turned Jets offensive coordinator, Nathaniel Hackett, but the Broncos sunk to 1-4. They are winless at home in three games this season. And to make that even worse, they held a lead in those home games, only to be outscored 44-21 after halftime.

“With our margin for error, we’re going to have to be more patient and better at running the football,” said Payton.

The Denver defense isn’t much to get up in the morning for either. They have allowed 755 rushing yards in the past three games, the third-most in NFL record books spanning the last 40 seasons.

“It’s going to be tough to win games if we can’t stop the run,” Payton explains. “Fitting the right gaps and then understanding scheme-wise what we’re getting in and how to restrict those holes. It’s not communication, it’s technique that has to get better.”

The Broncos need to turn the page quickly as they travel to Kansas City to play the Chiefs on Thursday evening. No easy task, especially since the Broncos last beat the Chiefs on Sept. 17, 2015, a 15-game losing streak.

“The past 15 games, I don’t know that that’s a big topic right now for us. I think for us, it’s more about us,” said Payton.