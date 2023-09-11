DENVER (KDVR) — There is a slim margin between success and failure in the NFL.

Just ask Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton.

“We’re going to be in a lot of these close games and there is a fine line of winning and losing,” said Payton after his team fell in the season opener to the Las Vegas Raiders with a score of 17-16. “You want to click up close games, and pretty soon you get used to winning the close games.”

For many in Broncos Country, this sounds like deja vu. Denver lost nine games by fewer than eight points in 2022.

The Broncos had only six offensive possessions in the game Sunday, a uniqueness Payton noted. However, 10 penalties and a lack of big offensive plays ultimately doomed the Broncos.

Payton said safety Caden Sterns and tight end Greg Dulcich are having MRIs. Sterns injured his knee while Dulcich injured his hamstring. NFL Network reports that Sterns is likely to miss the rest of the season.

“I thought there was grit and toughness. We battled hard and yet, it’s disappointing you don’t come over to win. My expectation this week is that we’re back at it. We’re back to work, and we get ready to play another home game, and an important game for us,” Payton said.

The Broncos host the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Sept. 17 at 2:25 p.m.