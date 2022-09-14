DENVER (KDVR) — Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett announced safety Justin Simmons will be out due to a quad injury.

“He’s going to miss some time,” Hackett said in a press conference Wednesday afternoon.

Simmons was officially put on the injured reserve list after the conference. Broncos writer, Aric DiLalla said Simmons will return this season but is required to miss at least the next four games.

The Broncos lost their season opener 17-16 against the Seattle Seahawks Monday night at Lumen Field.

“It’s tough to replace a guy like Justin,” Kareem Jackson said at the conference.

Hackett said Caden Sterns is set to replace Simmons. The 22-year-old University of Texas alumni is a second-year safety who had 24 tackles (19 solo), two sacks for 12 yards, two interceptions for 47 yards and defensed five passes in his 15 rookie-year appearances.

Social media blew up with reactions to Hackett’s decision to have kicker Brandon McManus attempt a 64-yard field goal in the season-opener loss, but Hackett said in the conference that he and quarterback Russell Wilson were on the same communication page for the call and throughout the game.

“I think we just have to execute better and finish. I think we have moved on from the loss and now we’re on to onto Houston,” Hackett said.

The Broncos next game is Sunday at 2:25 p.m. against the Houston Texans.