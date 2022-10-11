DENVER (KDVR) — Russell Wilson has had a slow start to the season with the Broncos. FOX31 learned that last Thursday, Wilson flew to California to get an injection.

“Overall, his accuracy has not been what we’ve seen in the past,” said Dr. Kareem Sobky, an orthopedic surgeon at Presbyterian/St. Luke’s Medical Center in Denver.

Could shoulder pain be to blame for his performance?

Surgeon describes injection process

“He has a latissimus dorsi injury, so that’s the main wing muscle. Starts in the upper region and comes down. That’s what gives us our wings,” Sobky said.

Sobky said that’s an injury from overuse. Because of the pain, Wilson received a platelet-rich plasma injection.

“That’s an injection we perform by harvesting Russell’s blood. We take about 15 to 20 cc (cubic centimeters) of blood and run it through a special centrifuge, and that separates out the blood into the non-healing factors, and it really concentrates our natural body’s healing factors,” Sobky said.

What’s promising is this treatment is for very minor injuries.

“Where we inject this biologic substance that comes from Russell right to the area of injury, and it creates a really good environment to try to heal that injury quicker,” Sobky said.

Sobky said the injection kickstarts the body’s natural healing process and allows for a speedier recovery. He said Wilson should have a full recovery in about six weeks, depending on his pain.

Wilson is expected to play against the Los Angeles Chargers on Oct. 17.