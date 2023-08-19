DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Broncos are on the road again, this time in San Francisco where they will face the 49ers in week two of the NFL preseason.

In week 1, the Broncos faced the Cardinals. Both teams started out slow. But Denver put up 10 points in the second quarter and held the lead until the final seconds of the game, when Arizona made a two-point conversion after a touchdown to get the win.

In that Cardinals game, quarterback Russell Wilson and the rest of the starters played most of the first half but only found the end zone on one of four drives.

Those starters, including Wilson, are expected to play for the first half in this week’s matchup as well.

“My confidence doesn’t waver much,” Wilson said during training camp this week. “But I think every day you learn a little bit more. You learn a little bit more about who we are, what we’re trying to do as a team. It’s all coming together. The picture’s all coming together.”

This week is expected to be a return for running back Javonte Williams, who has been out since tearing his ACL in week 4 of last season.

“I’m going to be smart. He’s not going to get 20 plays,” Broncos coach Sean Payton said of Williams. “In a perfect game, I’d like to see him get three or four carries, maybe a pass, and just get him going.”

Kickoff for the game is at 6:30 p.m. You can watch postgame coverage on FOX31 News at 9 and 10.