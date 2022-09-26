DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Broncos beat the San Francisco 49ers 11-10 on Sunday night in what some called an “ugly” game.

The Broncos got the win despite going three-and-out nine times.

The win did not come without boos from the crowd at Empower Field or strong criticism on social media for Russell Wilson.

“Lamar Jackson, who still doesn’t have a contract extension, has scored 4+ touchdowns in every game this season. The Denver Broncos, who gave Russell Wilson a smooth quarter billion, have scored 2 TOTAL touchdowns in 10 quarters this season,” Nick Wright of Fox Sports said.

“Maybe Russell Wilson isn’t good anymore,” Kelly of Barstool Sports said on Twitter.

“I have not seen Russell Wilson do anything in Denver that Drew Lock isn’t capable of,” another Twitter user said.

“The Broncos really gave Russell Wilson $245M just to have their offense look like this. This is disgusting,” Twitter user Max said.

“The Denver Broncos would be better off with Tim Tebow over the washed Russell Wilson. Talk about a franchise looking for answers in all the wrong places!” Twitter user Nick said.

“Don’t know what happened to Russell Wilson, but dude stinks now. More talent around him than in Seattle but can’t do anything with them. Maybe time to get more realistic than optimistic and make those changes,” another Twitter user shared.

Despite the criticism, the Broncos are tied with the Chiefs for first place in the AFC West with a 2-1 record. Denver will face the Raiders on Sunday at 2:25 p.m.

