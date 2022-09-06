DENVER (KDVR) – The 2022 Broncos season is about to get underway, and with only a few days until kickoff, the team formally announced its captains.

Five men, all chosen by their teammates, will share the duties this season:

Quarterback Russell Wilson

Wide receiver Courtland Sutton

Outside linebacker Bradley Chubb

Safety Justin Simmons

Kicker Brandon McManus

“I think all those guys are really good players,” Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett said in a post on the Broncos website. “Not only are they really good players, they’re really good leaders and they’re great people. … They’re guys that have been here and done some really good things, and we’re looking for great things from them.”

This is Wilson’s first season on the team and thus his first chance to be captain in orange and blue, but he previously filled the role for the Seattle Seahawks.

This season is going to be the first time Chubb has the formal leadership position for the Broncos, although in college he wore the C twice.

Simmons, Sutton and McManus have all previously been captains for the Broncos.

“It’s an honor and privilege … for it to come from your peers, your teammates, guys that you grind with every day,” Sutton said on the team’s website.