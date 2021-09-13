Rumor has it: Jeff Bezos, Jay-Z reported as potential Broncos buyers

FILE – In this June 6, 2019, file photo Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos speaks at the the Amazon re:MARS convention in Las Vegas. The Amazon founder officially stepped down as CEO on Monday, July 5, 2021, handing over the reins as the company navigates the challenges of a world fighting to emerge from the coronavirus pandemic. Andy Jassy, the head of Amazon’s cloud-computing business, replaced Bezos, a change the company had announced in February. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

DENVER (KDVR) — Front Office Sports reported that the Denver Broncos will go on the market, and potential suitors include Jeff Bezos and Jay-Z.

The Amazon founder is worth a reported $200 billion, and had previously been in talks to buy the Washington football team. Jay-Z worth about $1 billion, would need to team up with others if he wanted to buy the team for an estimated $4 billion.

NFL sources say the Broncos will be the next team on the market.



Potential suitors? 👀



➖ Jeff Bezos

➖ Jay-Z



It could be the biggest franchise sale in U.S. sports history — as high as $4B.



The latest from @byajperez ⤵️ — Front Office Sports (@FOS) September 13, 2021

“When I heard his name, I thought that’s a pretty neat connection,” sports marketing expert with Adrenalin Sports Branding, a division of Real FiG Advertising, Dan Price said. “I think it’s great for the league, if you own a team and the Broncos sell for $4 billion, then your team’s value just went up.”

Price says there are very few people that could pull this off. He says it would be good for the team’s brand.

“For me, I get excited about a whole new clean slate, see what happens. Not to say Elway would be out, but a new owner is going to come in with his own ideas,” Price said.

“It’s a big change for people who are loyalists to the team because it was a family team, there was this connection to Pat Bowlen, he lived in Denver. You might see him at a restaurant, whatever. Those days are probably gone, but so are those people who knew those days.”

Broncos fans agree that a big-name owner like Bezos would be good for the team.

“Yeah that would probably do quite a bit for a team perspective. I would imagine that would bring quite the influx of capital and draw some eyes to the Broncos if there aren’t already eyes on the team,” Broncos fan Greer Chaldekas said.

“He could bring new vision, that’s what I think we’re looking for from the Broncos, I think it would work out,” Broncos fan Andre Richmond said.

FOX31’s Deborah Takahara reached out to the Broncos about the possible buyers, and they had no comment on the speculation.

For now, most fans are just enjoying Sunday’s win and looking forward to week 2 of the season.