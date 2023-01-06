DENVER (KDVR) — Jerry Rosburg’s retirement from coaching in the NFL lasted a little over three years.

It took less than a week for the Broncos’ interim head coach to breathe new life into a team that hit rock bottom following an embarrassing 51-14 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Christmas Day. A defeat so lopsided, it led to the firing of head coach Nathaniel Hackett the next day.

The Broncos responded to Rosburg’s hands-on approach with a spirited effort at Kansas City. The result was a 27-24 Chiefs win, but the performance drew praise from former Broncos wide receiver Brandon Stokley.

“It was kind of refreshing, and the team went out and they were competent,” Stokley said. “I liked what I saw offensively. Some of the different schemes they were putting in and different thoughts that we had not seen before. There was a lot to like from Jerry.”

One of the bright spots was the play of tight end Albert Okwuegbunam, who had not seen any meaningful game action since September.

Rosburg worked with Okwuegbunam during individual drills at practice and the third-year pro responded with three catches for a team-high 45 years and his first touchdown since Week 14 of the 2021 season.

“I knew I was going to get some opportunities. (I’m) thankful that I could capitalize on some (of them),” Okwuegbunam following the game said. “I’m just proud of our guys and how we fought.”

The Broncos hope to show more fight in Sunday’s season finale with the Los Angeles Chargers, a game that could be the last game Rosburg coaches in the NFL. The 76-year-old says his only focus is ending the Broncos season on an up note.

“We seek to grab this victory in our last game of the year. There is so much to play for, and we recognize that. We’re grateful for the opportunity,” Rosburg said.

