Rookie WR Jerry Jeudy catching on quick during COVID-19 training camp

Jerry Jeudy #4 of the Alabama Crimson Tide pulls in this reception against Joe Foucha #7 of the Arkansas Razorbacks in the first half at Bryant-Denny Stadium on October 26, 2019 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) – As advertised Jerry Jeudy, the 15th overall selection in this year’s NFL draft, is making a positive impression at the Broncos first full-squad practice.

The first word that head coach Vic Fangio used to describe the talented rookie wide receiver was ‘polished.’

“He runs great routes, it was good to see him get out there and make some plays today,” Fangio said.

Jeudy made several catches from second-year quarterback Drew Lock, including one where he seemed to lull the defense to sleep before quickly breaking out of a route to the sideline to high-point a ball for a 30-plus yard gain.

“He’s a hard guy to compare to anyone else in the (NFL) league,” said veteran safety Karem Jackson. “He’s just unpredictable and has such a unique way to run his routes and change pace and sell things (the play).”

Tight end Noah Fant also had praise for Jeudy who is wearing the number 10 jersey this year.

“He’s going to be a lot of help for us. We already have Courtland who’s doing big things for us and Jerry is going to be a big addition to that. It’s good to seem him come out and make some big catches and do his thing already,” Fant said.

Jeudy was the Broncos 1st pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. The wide receiver from Alabama was awarded the Fred Biletnikoff Award as the nation’s best best wide receiver as a sophomore in 2018.

He was one of five wide receivers selected in the first round of April’s NFL draft and the second off the board after his Alabama teammate, Henry Ruggs, was drafted at No. 12 overall by the Las Vegas Raiders.

"He's going to be a challenge for opposing defenses."



High praise for rookie WR Jerry Jeudy from S Kareem Jackson.



Jeudy looked like a difference maker on the field pic.twitter.com/j3sjfMHueI — Dave Althouse (@davealthouse) August 14, 2020