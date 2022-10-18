DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Broncos took a hit Tuesday after losing another member of its defense for the season.

According to a source for NFL Network’s Ian Rapaport, linebacker Aaron Patrick has suffered a torn ACL and is out for the season. This is the team’s fifth player out with an ACL injury and the latest to be added to the injured reserve list.

Other players out for the season include left tackle Garrett Bolles, running back Javonte Williams, wide receiver Tim Patrick, and cornerback Ronald Darby.

Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson also announced Tuesday that he suffered a hamstring injury and may not play in Sunday’s matchup against the New York Jets.

“I kind of scrambled and moved around on one, had to throw it away. It got me pretty good in the fourth quarter. Just tried to play through it and all that,” Wilson said.

The Broncos are 2-4 going into week 7 and another loss just adds to the stress on the team and first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett.