Remembering Demaryius Thomas: 1987-2021

DENVER, CO – OCTOBER 1: Wide receiver Demaryius Thomas #88 of the Denver Broncos stands on the field as he warms up before a game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Broncos Stadium at Mile High on October 1, 2018 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

DENVER (KDVR) — Former Denver Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas passed away at 33.

Police in the Atlanta suburb of Roswell said Thomas was found dead in his home from a medical issue, according to preliminary information.

Condolences poured in from social media on Friday morning:

“D.T. was a better person than he was a player, and he was a Hall of Fame player. That tells you how good of a person he was. He treated my kids like they were his own. He was there for every teammate’s charity event. I texted with D.T. on Tuesday. He was talking about a TD audible we called vs. Arizona in 2014. Absolutely devastated,” shared Peyton Manning.

“I learned so much from this man…one of the most powerful & graceful & smooth athletes I’ve ever been around…and then he was funny & smart & awesome to be around too…I am in tears…I love ya, DT!” shared Joel Dreessen.

“Love you forever bro,” shared Brandon Marshall.

“DT sat with my son son the entire plane ride home from Super Bowl, held him on his lap on Bus, carried him and hoisted him on fire truck during the parade and celebrated with him as if his own kid. I hope my son remembers 88,” shared Tyler Polumbus.

“This is who my friend was. Always Smiling. I love you DT,” shared Brandon McManus.

“I’m so sad to wake up this morning to hear about the passing of my friend Demaryius Thomas. We were all blessed with his humility and positive spirit, and we will all miss him. This photo is from the Hall of Fame this past August, a source of light as always. RIP,” Tom Brady shared.

“Devastating news. I only played with DT for a couple weeks, but he immediately made an impression. Will be missed by many,” Julian Edelman shared.

“Heartbroken. #RIP Young Legend. DeMaryius Thomas#88,” shared Russell Wilson.

“I’m just shocked to hear that Demaryius Thomas has died. Gone way to soon. Honored to have known you brutha. R.I.P!” shared Terrell Davis.

“The NFL family mourns the tragic loss of Demaryius Thomas and we extend our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones,” shared the NFL.

“Woke up and saw the really devastating news about my teammate and friend, Demaryius Thomas. So many are going to remember him for his athletic ability… but I’ll be remembering him for his kindness, his smile that would light up a room, and the love he had for those in his life,” shared Tim Tebow.

We will continue to add to this story as more tributes pour in.