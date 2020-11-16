Raiders run over mistake-prone Broncos 37-12

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) sacks Denver Broncos quarterback Drew Lock (3) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Isaac Brekken)

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Josh Jacobs ran for 112 yards and two TDs and Jeff Heath had two of Las Vegas’ five takeaways to help the Raiders beat the Denver Broncos 37-12 for their third straight win.

Derek Carr didn’t have to do much for the Raiders offensively for a change as the running game and an opportunistic defense that came into the game last in the league with five takeaways carried the load.

Heath intercepted Drew Lock twice in the first half and the Raiders added two interceptions and a fumble recovery in the fourth quarter to send the Broncos to their third loss in four games.