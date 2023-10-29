DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Broncos are preparing to take on the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday afternoon, and any fans looking to attend the game in person should keep the cold weather and snow in mind.

Sunday is a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day, and the first snow of the season has left its mark across the Denver metro, including Empower Field at Mile High.

Crews were working to clear the field before the game, which kicks off at 2:25 p.m.

According to Pinpoint Weather Meteorologist Liz McGiffin, the bulk of the snowfall will stop around noon, well in time for the kickoff against the Chiefs. But, there may be some small flurries falling around that time.

The biggest battle, McGiffin said, will be the cold.

It will be around 28 degrees at kickoff, 26 degrees at halftime, and 22 degrees when the game concludes.

Conditions for the Broncos vs. Chiefs game on Oct. 29

So, it would be a good idea to bring a lot of layers and hand warmers to the game.

Additionally, road conditions were slick, so anyone making the trip out to Empower Field should plan for the extra travel time needed to drive there safely.

The roads had been treated near the stadium. According to the Colorado Department of Transportation, however, roads like Interstate 25 and Interstate 70 had some snow-packed areas and icy spots.