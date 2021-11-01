Orange and Blue Report: Denver Broncos News Orange and Blue Report: Denver Broncos News

Photos: Von Miller's 10 years with the Denver Broncos

Denver Broncos

  • SANTA CLARA, CA - FEBRUARY 07: Von Miller #58 of the Denver Broncos holds up the Vince Lombardi Trophy after defeating the Carolina Panthers during Super Bowl 50 at Levi's Stadium on February 7, 2016 in Santa Clara, California. The Broncos defeated the Panthers 24-10. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
  • DENVER, CO - DECEMBER 10: Outside linebacker Von Miller #58 of the Denver Broncos celebrates with Miles the mascot after a 23-0 victory against the New York Jets at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on December 10, 2017 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)
  • DENVER, CO - AUGUST 29: Von Miller #58 of the Denver Broncos signs autographs for fans during a preseason National Football League game against the Arizona Cardinals at Broncos Stadium at Mile High on August 29, 2019 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)
  • SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - AUGUST 21: Outside linebacker Von Miller #58 of the Denver Broncos looks on during an NFL preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on August 21, 2021 in Seattle, Washington. The Denver Broncos beat the Seattle Seahawks 30-3. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)
  • ICYMI: A young fan greets Super Bowl 50 MVP Von Miller (l) at Western Union's "Chalk Talk" fan event emceed by Sam Adams, former Broncos' defensive tackle (r).
  • DENVER, CO - DECEMBER 13: Outside linebacker Von Miller #58 of the Denver Broncos performs a "dab" pose as he is introduced during player introductions before a game against the Oakland Raiders at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on December 13, 2015 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)
  • SAN FRANCISCO, CA - FEBRUARY 08: NFL commissioner Roger Goodell presents the Super Bowl 50 MVP trophy to Von Miller #58 of the Denver Broncos at the Moscone Center West on February 8, 2016 in San Francisco, California. The Broncos defeated the Carolina Panthers in the Super Bowl 24-10. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)
  • DENVER, CO - AUGUST 18: linebacker Von Miller #58 of the Denver Broncos runs onto the field during player introductions an NFL preseason game against the Chicago Bears at Broncos Stadium at Mile High on August 18, 2018 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)
  • DENVER, CO - DECEMBER 1: Linebacker Von Miller #58 of the Denver Broncos stands on the field during warmups before a game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Empower Field at Mile High on December 1, 2019 in Denver, Colorado. Miller is not playing today. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)
  • NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 28: Von Miller, #2 overall pick by the Denver Broncos holds up a jersey on stage during the 2011 NFL Draft at Radio City Music Hall on April 28, 2011 in New York City. (Photo by Chris Trotman/Getty Images)
  • DENVER, CO - DECEMBER 11: Quarterback Caleb Hanie #12 of the Chicago Bears is sacked by linebacker Von Miller #58 of the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on December 11, 2011 in Denver, Colorado. The Brocnos defeated the Bears 13-10 in overtime. (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)
  • DENVER, CO - FEBRUARY 9: Super Bowl MVP Von Miller #58 of the Denver Broncos holds the Lombardi Trophy while riding a fire truck with #94 Demarcus Ware, #18 Peyton Manning and Annabel Bowlen during a victory parade to celebrate their Super Bowl championship on February 9, 2016 in Denver, Colorado. The Broncos defeated the Panthers 24-10 in Super Bowl 50. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)
  • SANTA CLARA, CA - FEBRUARY 07: Super Bowl 50 MVP Von Miller #58 of the Denver Broncos speaks to media in the locker room after defeating the Carolina Panthers during Super Bowl 50 at Levi's Stadium on February 7, 2016 in Santa Clara, California. The Broncos defeated the Panthers 24-10. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
  • DENVER, CO - FEBRUARY 09: Von Miller #58 of the Denver Broncos and Super Bowl MVP hoists the Lombardi Trophy as the Super Bowl 50 Champion Denver Broncos at the Denver City and County Building on February 9, 2016 in Denver, Colorado. The Broncos defeated the Carolina Panthers 24-10 in Super Bowl 50. (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)
  • DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 17: Outside linebacker Von Miller #58 of the Denver Broncos runs onto the field during player introductions before a game against the Dallas Cowboys at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on September 17, 2017 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)
  • DENVER, CO - OCTOBER 1: Linebacker Von Miller #58 of the Denver Broncos stands on the field before a game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Broncos Stadium at Mile High on October 1, 2018 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)
  • GLENDALE, AZ - OCTOBER 18: Linebacker Von Miller #58 of the Denver Broncos runs past fans as he leaves the field following the NFL game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on October 18, 2018 in Glendale, Arizona. The Broncoes defeated the Cardinals 45-10. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
  • DENVER, CO - AUGUST 29: Von Miller #58 of the Denver Broncos walks back to the bench after interacting with fans during a preseason National Football League game against the Arizona Cardinals at Broncos Stadium at Mile High on August 29, 2019 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)
  • KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - DECEMBER 15: Von Miller #58 of the Denver Broncos warms up prior to their game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on December 15, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
  • DENVER, CO - OCTOBER 27: Outside linebacker Von Miller #58 of the Denver Broncos sacks quarterback Robert Griffin III #10 of the Washington Redskins in the fourth quarter at Sports Authority Field Field at Mile High on October 27, 2013 in Denver, Colorado. The Broncos beat the Redskins 45-21. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)
  • DENVER, COLORADO - AUGUST 28: Von Miller #58 of the Denver Broncos points to the crowd as he walks off the field after a 17-12 win over the Los Angeles Rams after an NFL preseason game at Empower Field at Mile High on August 28, 2021 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)
  • NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 17: Denver Bronco Von Miller attends the Get Cut Event with Chef's Cut Real Jerky and Von Miller of the Denver Broncos at 24th Street Loft on November 17, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Brad Barket/Getty Images for Chef's Cut Real Jerky)
  • DENVER, COLORADO - OCTOBER 03: Von Miller #58 of the Denver Broncos takes the field with teammates before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at Empower Field At Mile High on October 03, 2021 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images)
  • DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 18: Linebacker Von Miller #58 of the Denver Broncos salutes to the fans and celebrates with teammates defensive tackle Kevin Vickerson #99 and linebacker Joe Mays #51 after making a sack on Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton during the fourth quarter at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on September 18, 2011 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)
  • CINCINNATI, OH - NOVEMBER 04: Von Miller #58 of the Denver Broncos sacks Andy Dalton #14 of the Cincinnati Bengals during their game at Paul Brown Stadium on November 4, 2012 in Cincinnati, Ohio. The Broncos defeated the Bengals 31-23. (Photo by John Grieshop/Getty Images)
  • CHARLOTTE, NC - NOVEMBER 11: Von Miller #58 of the Denver Broncos watches the instant replay after sacking quarterback Cam Newton #1 of the Carolina Panthers during play at Bank of America Stadium on November 11, 2012 in Charlotte, North Carolina. The Broncos won 36-14. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)
  • SANTA CLARA, CA - FEBRUARY 07: Von Miller #58 of the Denver Broncos reacts after a play in the third quarter against the Carolina Panthers during Super Bowl 50 at Levi's Stadium on February 7, 2016 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
  • DENVER, CO - FEBRUARY 09: Super Bowl MVP Von Miller of the Denver Broncos celebrates on the stage with the Lombardi Trophy as the Super Bowl 50 Champion Denver Broncos are honored at a rally on the steps of the Denver City and County Building on February 9, 2016 in Denver, Colorado. The Broncos defeated the Carolina Panthers 24-10 in Super Bowl 50. (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)
  • DENVER, CO - NOVEMBER 12: Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots has a word with outside linebacker Von Miller #58 of the Denver Broncos after a 41-16 Patriots win at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on November 12, 2017 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)
  • DENVER, CO - DECEMBER 10: Outside linebacker Von Miller #58 of the Denver Broncos celebrates with the fans after a 23-0 victory against the New York Jets at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on December 10, 2017 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)
  • LANDOVER, MD - DECEMBER 24: Quarterback Kirk Cousins #8 of the Washington Redskins is sacked by outside linebacker Von Miller #58 of the Denver Broncos in the second quarter at FedExField on December 24, 2017 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Broncos have traded Von Miller to the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for two second-day picks.

Miller joined the Broncos as the second overall pick in the 2011 NFL Draft. Over the past decade, he built a long list of accomplishments and awards while in Denver.

Named MVP of Super Bowl 50 when the Broncos defeated the Carolina Panthers, Miller became a national celebrity. He’s been a frequent guest at award shows and appeared on Dancing with the Stars.

Miller leads the league in sacks, with more than any other active NFL player.

Take a look back at his time in Denver in our photo gallery above.

