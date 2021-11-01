Photos: Von Miller’s 10 years with the Denver Broncos

DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Broncos have traded Von Miller to the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for two second-day picks.

Miller joined the Broncos as the second overall pick in the 2011 NFL Draft. Over the past decade, he built a long list of accomplishments and awards while in Denver.

Named MVP of Super Bowl 50 when the Broncos defeated the Carolina Panthers, Miller became a national celebrity. He’s been a frequent guest at award shows and appeared on Dancing with the Stars.

Miller leads the league in sacks, with more than any other active NFL player.

