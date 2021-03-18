Phillip Lindsay, Broncos mutually agree to part ways

Denver Broncos running back Phillip Lindsay (30) prior to an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Stew Milne)

DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Broncos and Colorado’s own Phillip Lindsay have decided to part ways.

The official announcement came on Thursday morning in a tweet from the Broncos.

“After several positive talks with Phillip Lindsay and his representation, we have mutually decided to part ways,” shared the Broncos.

After several positive talks with Phillip Lindsay & his representation, we have mutually decided to part ways.



From a college FA to the first undrafted offensive rookie to make the Pro Bowl, you made an incredible impact in the orange & blue.



Thanks for everything, @I_CU_Boy! pic.twitter.com/G2h0jMpN2Q — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) March 18, 2021

I especially want to thank the fans for all of your love, loyalty, and support during my time. I am very grateful that we have been able to have positive conversations with the Broncos and have mutually come to an agreement that works for both of us… https://t.co/ohhBHdC5f7 — Phillip Lindsay (@I_CU_boy) March 18, 2021

Lindsay is a Colorado-native who attended the University of Colorado where he broke the school’s record for all-purpose yards.

He signed with the Broncos as an undrafted free agent in April of 2018.

During his rookie season with the Broncos, Lindsay had 1,037 rushing yards and nine touchdowns along with 241 receiving yards and a touchdown.