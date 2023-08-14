KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Peyton Manning is returning to the University of Tennessee but this time the former Denver Bronco is not playing football.

Manning is joining the teaching staff at UT’s College of Communication and Information. He will be a professor of practice in the fall 2023 term.

“My time as a student in the College of Communication and Information was a foundational experience during which I learned critical skills and messaging techniques that I continue to put to use almost daily,” Manning said. “I look forward to working with the college’s talented faculty, and directly with students in an effort to ensure they are well prepared for their future careers.”

Manning is a prolific media personality. He is an entrepreneur, sports commentator and former professional athlete. In this new role, Manning will join select classes throughout to year to share his experiences with students alongside faculty to “provide transformative learning experiences for CCI students” according to a release from UT.

“There is no other ambassador for our college and university like Peyton Manning, and we are proud to welcome him to the college’s faculty,” said Joseph Mazer, dean of the College of Communication and Information. “Peyton is a true Volunteer, and I look forward to our students gaining invaluable knowledge from him as we continue to prepare the next generation of communication and information leaders.”

Manning graduated from UT in 1997. He earned a degree in speech communication and led the Vols to an SEC football championship.

Following his Hall of Fame career in the NFL, he launched an entertainment company called Omaha Productions. A university release said he has “remained steadfast in his dedication to the Volunteer community.”