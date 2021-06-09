Peyton Manning unanimously elected as 35th member of Broncos’ Ring of Fame

FILE – Former Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning carries the Vince Lombardi Trophy from Super Bowl 50 onto the field prior to an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers in Denver, in this Thursday, Sept. 8, 2016, filer photo. The only five-time league MVP, Manning quarterbacked Indianapolis to two Super Bowls, winning one, and then took Denver to two more, winning one. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey, File)

DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Broncos announced Wednesday that Peyton Manning has been unanimously elected to the Ring of Fame.

Manning will be inducted as the 35th member of the Broncos’ Ring of Fame in the fall.

“It comes as no surprise that Peyton Manning was unanimously elected as the 35th member of the Denver Broncos Ring of Fame,” Broncos President and CEO Joe Ellis said. “His four seasons in Denver were marked by record-setting individual success and exceptional leadership that helped the Broncos to multiple Super Bowls and one of the winningest periods in team history.

“When Peyton arrived in 2012, his impact and standard was felt throughout our team, the entire organization and in the community. Coming back from a serious injury — with a new team in a new city — to not only win MVP but to have one of the greatest single seasons ever by any player was a remarkable feat.

Manning is just the second Broncos player to be elected to the Ring of Fame and Pro Football Hall of Fame in the same season, joining cornerback Champ Bailey.

During his time as a Bronco, Manning threw for 140 touchdowns and 17,112 yards. He ranks second in team history in passing yards, completions and touchdown passes, while his completion percentage is the best in franchise history, according to Wednesday’s announcement.

The Ring of Fame was created in 1984 by team owner Pat Bowlen to honor former players and administrators who played significant roles in the franchise’s history.