Denver Broncos to honor Peyton Manning with Ring of Fame ceremony Sunday

SANTA CLARA, CA – FEBRUARY 07: Peyton Manning #18 of the Denver Broncos celebrates after defeating the Carolina Panthers during Super Bowl 50 at Levi’s Stadium on February 7, 2016 in Santa Clara, California. The Broncos defeated the Panthers 24-10. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

DENVER (KDVR) — Peyton Manning will be inducted into the Ring of Fame as the 35th member of the Denver Broncos during pregame and halftime ceremonies on Sunday.

Manning is just the second Broncos player to be elected to the Ring of Fame and Pro Football Hall of Fame in the same season, joining cornerback Champ Bailey. He was unanimously elected to the Ring of Fame in June.

The pregame ceremony begins at 12:30 p.m. at Ring of Fame Plaza with Manning’s pillar unveiling, orange jacket presentation and a Q&A session emceed by Dave Logan.

The #Broncos will honor Peyton Manning this weekend. 🏈



He will get inducted into the Broncos Ring of Fame & celebrate his Pro Football HOF induction too!



What’s your favorite Peyton Manning memory as a BRONCO!? #BroncosCountry Your memory could be on our O&B show Saturday! — Taylor Brooks (@TaylorBrooksTV) October 27, 2021

Manning will receive his ring and his name will be unveiled on the Ring of Fame façade during halftime ceremonies.

Sunday’s game against the Washington Football Team kicks off at 2:25 p.m. at Empower Field at Mile High.

During his time as a Bronco, Manning threw for 140 touchdowns and 17,112 yards. He ranks second in team history in passing yards, completions and touchdown passes, while his completion percentage is the best in franchise history.

The Ring of Fame was created in 1984 by team owner Pat Bowlen to honor former players and administrators who played significant roles in the franchise’s history.