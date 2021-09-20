Peyton Manning explores Broncos ownership role, reports say

Peyton Manning announces his retirement from the NFL on March 7, 2016. (Photo :Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

DENVER (KDVR) — CBS Sports is reporting former Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning is eyeing a role in a new ownership deal for the team.

Manning was in Indianapolis Sunday to receive his Hall of Fame Ring.

According to CBS Sports, Manning has had contact with a potential ownership group who may be ready to put up money to buy the Broncos. The report says Manning’s role could be as minority investor or he could take over some role in the management of the team.

The report says John Elway is also eyeing a possible role in the ownership of the Broncos.

As of now, the team is not officially for sale, but ownership has been in limbo as Pat Bowlen’s heirs squabble publicly about the team and its future.

Hip-hop mogul Jay-Z and Amazon’s Jeff Bezos have also expressed interest in buying an NFL team.

CBS Sports says the Bronco’s could have new ownership as early as next year. The current sale price for the Denver team is estimated to be $4-billion.